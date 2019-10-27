× Cold, periods of heavy snow for Sunday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Sunday and Monday are both Pinpoint Weather Alert Days due to our significant drop in temperature and periods of heavy, accumulating snow through the next 36 hours.

Freezing drizzle has already invaded the Front Range, leaving roads and elevated surfaces in a sheet of ice. Freezing rain will transition to snow showers as we head into the mid-morning hours. Expect light snow to continue through the first half of the afternoon as temperatures stay in the upper 20s.

Snow will pick up in intensity during the evening and overnight hours. In Denver, the bulk of our accumulation will come between sunset Sunday and sunrise Monday. Expect a slow morning drive with temps in the teens and single digits as snow showers continue. Snow will wind down by the midday and afternoon hours on Monday. In total, expect a range of 4-9″ for the Denver metro area, with 1-4″ on the eastern plains and upwards of 8-14″ for the foothills and mountains by the end of the day on Monday.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits for the morning drive on Tuesday under a clear sky. We’ll start with quiet weather conditions in the morning, with another cold front pushing in by the afternoon. This will keep temps in the low 20s as highs with increasing cloud cover. Another round of snow will move in Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Additional accumulation can be expected as temps stay in the single digits by Wednesday morning.

Snow will clear out by Wednesday evening as temps stay in the mid-20s. Expect a clearing sky by Thursday morning. We’ll stay sunny but cold for Halloween, with highs barely making it out of the 30s.

Sunshine and slightly warmer weather returns by Friday and Saturday, with highs staying in the 40s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.