Southwest flight attendant alleges pilots live streamed video from camera in lavatory

DENVER — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has filed a lawsuit alleging two pilots streamed video from a camera hidden in a lavatory, according to KTVT.

The alleged incident occurred in February 2017.

The flight attendant, Renee Steinaker, said she was working on a flight from Phoenix to Pittsburgh when she went into the cockpit and saw an iPad mounted on the windshield. The iPad was displaying a live video being streamed from one of the on-board lavatories, according to the lawsuit.

Additionally, KTVT reports Steinaker’s lawsuit alleges the co-pilot told her “there was a camera in the lavatory and that it was hidden so no one would ever find it.”

The co-pilot also allegedly stated the cameras were new and were on all of Southwest’s Boeing 737-800 planes.

Steinaker said she did not believe the co-pilot.

Southwest sent KTVT the following statement:

The safety and security of our Employees and Customers is Southwest’s uncompromising priority. As such, Southwest does not place cameras in the lavatories of our aircraft. At this time, we have no other comment on the pending litigation.

