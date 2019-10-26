Southwest flight attendant alleges pilots live streamed video from camera in lavatory

DENVER — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has filed a lawsuit alleging two pilots streamed video from a camera hidden in a lavatory, according to KTVT.

The alleged incident occurred in February 2017.

The flight attendant, Renee Steinaker, said she was working on a flight from Phoenix to Pittsburgh when she went into the cockpit and saw an iPad mounted on the windshield. The iPad was displaying a live video being streamed from one of the on-board lavatories, according to the lawsuit.

Additionally, KTVT reports Steinaker’s lawsuit alleges the co-pilot told her “there was a camera in the lavatory and that it was hidden so no one would ever find it.”

The co-pilot also allegedly stated the cameras were new and were on all of Southwest’s Boeing 737-800 planes.

Steinaker said she did not believe the co-pilot.

Southwest sent KTVT the following statement: