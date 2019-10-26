× Seasonal today before front brings snow, cold tomorrow: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Temperatures will jump well above average as we start our weekend, with highs on Saturday hitting the low 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine and light wind.

Sunday and Monday will both be Pinpoint Weather Alert Days as changes move in. A cold front will move through the state Saturday night into Sunday, bringing strong wind and periods of snow by sunrise. Heavy bands of snow will be possible, driving up snowfall totals and making travel very difficult. Expect snow to continue Sunday into Monday. By the Monday morning commute, expect totals to range from 3-6″ in the Denver metro area, with up to 4″ possible for the Eastern Plains. Similar to our last storm, the high country and foothills will see the highest totals, with up to 12-18″ possible by Monday!

Highs on Monday will stay in the 20s with scattered snow showers. Another cold front will push through the region on Tuesday, bringing an additional round of snow Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will stay well below average, with temps staying in the 20s and 30s. Totals through Wednesday have still yet to be determined, but we will be watching the forecast closely through the weekend.

Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures return on Thursday for Halloween, with highs staying in the mid-40s.

