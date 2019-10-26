Pinpoint Weather Alert Day in place for Sunday and Monday; snow, cold on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong cold front will move in tonight dropping temperatures quickly across Colorado and bringing gusty wind and precipitation along with it. A Pinpoint Weather Alert has been issued for both Sunday and Monday.

Precipitation will most likely start as rainfall or freezing drizzle around midnight tonight and will change over to snowfall on the Front Range by early Sunday morning. Snow showers will continue through the day on Sunday and into Monday before clearing out Monday afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will only reach the mid 20s. The Monday morning commute will see big impacts.

Snowfall total will be around 3-6" in Metro Denver by the Monday morning commute. By Monday afternoon, totals in Metro Denver will reach 4-7". The northern Front Range will also see totals of 4-7" by Monday evening with 5-9 inches expected for the Palmer Divide. The foothills and mountains can expect closer to 6-10".

There will be a second push of snowfall on Tuesday afternoon that will stay through Wednesday. This storm system could bring another few inches to the Front Range on top of what we see on Sunday and Monday.

Drier weather moves in on Thursday for Halloween and will last into next weekend.

