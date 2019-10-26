Front Range pumpkin patches prep for cold, say storm will hurt profits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo -- An expected snowstorm on Sunday could hurt some fall festivities; pumpkin patches are working to make sure their product can withstand the cold.

"We sell about 30,000 to 35,000," said Mike Smith, the co-owner of Flat Acres Farm in Parker. "This year has been kind of tough because it's snowing on the wrong days."

Smith says October is when the farm brings in the majority of its annual income.

"If we lose five days, we're broke," Smith said.

It is the last weekend before Halloween, but Smith expects the farm will be closed on Sunday due to weather.

"It hurts us financially, but it's October in Colorado. You can't predict the weather," Smith said.

The owner says overnight, several employees will weigh down insulated blankets over the pumpkins to ensure the product will sustain the cold temperatures.

"[We] pile up all the pumpkins and cover them in these insulated blankets," Smith said. "It's a lot of work, and then in the morning, you've got to uncover them all."

Smith says pumpkins are planted in May and are also at risk of damage during the hail season.