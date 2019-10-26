× Edens eyes additional RiNo properties

DENVER — A company that has bought $67 million worth of RiNo real estate in the last 1½ years is eyeing more.

Washington, D.C.-based real estate firm Edens, which specializes in retail properties, earlier this month asked the city to designate at least two buildings along Larimer Street as “non-historic,” a status that would make it easier to demolish the structures within five years.

Edens doesn’t own either site, but made the request in conjunction with the current owners.

The first property is 2550 Larimer, a single-story building previously used by dairy research firm International Media and Cultures Inc. The structure, which sits on a 0.43-acre lot, has been owned since 1989 by Malireddy and Syama Reddy, who are associated with the company.

The second property is 2644 Larimer St., a two-story building that is home to alcoholic beverage purveyor Joe’s Liquors. The structure, which sits on a 3,100-square-foot lot, has been owned for decades by the Choi family, which operates the store.

