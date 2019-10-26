Doctor fired over aid-in-dying lawsuit has new job

Posted 5:01 pm, October 26, 2019, by

DENVER — A Colorado doctor fired by a Christian hospital company after trying to help a terminally ill man obtain drugs to hasten his death has a new job with a community health center.

The Denver Post reports Dr. Barbara Morris, a geriatrician, has accepted a job with Stride Community Health Center in Lakewood. Stride officials say she will start in February.

Morris was fired from St. Anthony Hospital in August after she and a patient filed a legal case challenging Centura Health’s policy against physician aid-in-dying. Centura was formed by Catholic and Seventh-day Adventist health care ministries.

Colorado voters legalized physician aid-in-dying in 2016. The law forbids limiting a physican’s medical judgment on the issue, but the hospitals argue Colorado law can’t interfere with a religious organization carrying out its mission.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.