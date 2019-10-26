× Denver family reunited with dog that was inside stolen SUV

DENVER — A Denver family has been reunited with its dog who was inside of its SUV when it was stolen.

On Saturday, Patty Meronk confirmed her dog Lily is home safe after the family received an anonymous tip.

Lily, a 1-year-old Brittany, was inside the Meronks’ 2008 black Honda CR-V when it was stolen in downtown Denver on Monday.

The family offered a $1,000 reward and contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers in an effort to spread the word and get Lily returned.

Patty says the tip came from an anonymous caller. She drove about 30 minutes to pick up the dog.

“Thank you so much for taking the time. I believe it was because of the news since they called (my husband), because my number was on social media,” Patty said to FOX31 reporter Vicente Arenas.