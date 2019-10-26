Construction worker suffers fatal injuries in Pueblo hit-and-run

PUEBLO, Colo. — A highway construction worker who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 25 in Pueblo has died of his injuries.

The 31-year-old man was hit late on Oct. 16. Pueblo police announced the worker’s death on Friday. His name was not released. He worked for a company that contracted with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

No arrests have been made. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer red or maroon Ford F-150 with black around the wheel wells. Police said the truck could have damage on the driver’s side.

The suspect could face charges of vehicular assault causing death.

