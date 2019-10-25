Woman wanted for stealing wallet from gym locker in Littleton

Police are searching for a woman caught on camera stealing a wallet from the locker of a gym bathroom last month.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tweeted out surveillance photos taken at the Ridge Recreation Center and nearby King Soopers on Sept. 17.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the woman entered the locker room for several minutes while the owner of the wallet was working out in the gym area.

The rec center is located at 6613 S Ward St. in Littleton.

The suspect then left the gym in a white vehicle, believed to be a Subaru Outback, and resurfaced later that evening at a grocery store to buy gift cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online.