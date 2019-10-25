Warm and dry to start weekend; snow and 20s arrive Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a beautiful Friday and Saturday in Denver and along the Front Range with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60s to 70 degrees.

But it's a split weekend forecast.

A strong cold front races in early Sunday morning across Colorado. It drops temperatures quickly into the 20s on Sunday with overnight lows in the teens.

Snow is also likely on Sunday and Monday with 1-3 inches by the Monday morning commute.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday and Monday to highlight this significant weather change.

The mountains can expect much colder temperatures and 2-8 inches of snow accumulation.

High temperatures might be in the single digits and teens next week. Overnight lows below zero are likely.

Additional mountain snow accumulation is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Halloween appears to be dry but chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s during the day and teens and 20s for trick-or-treaters in Denver.

