Vaping devices to be accepted during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

DENVER -- For the first time, vaping devices and cartridges can be dropped off during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

It comes as health officials continue to investigate what could be the first vaping-related death in Colorado.

Besides vaping devices and cartridges, THC oil will be accepted at collection sites.

The move to include vaping products comes after 34 people nationwide have died from the mysterious illness.

Health officials in Colorado report there have been 11 cases of people getting sick from vaping.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the cause of death of an 18-year-old man will take significant time as it awaits autopsy results and additional testing.

There will be more than 90 take-back sites on Saturday around the state, mostly at police and fire stations.