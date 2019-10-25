TobyMac writes emotional tribute after death of son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian recording artist TobyMac has written a tribute to his late son, Truett McKeehan.

McKeehan, 21, died Wednesday at his home near Nashville, Tennessee, family spokesman Velvet Kelm said.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

McKeehan was the oldest of TobyMac’s five children. He was an up-and-coming musician who performed under the names Truett Foster, truDog, TRU and Shiloh.

He collaborated with his father on several albums.

In his tribute, TobyMac wrote about his final moments with his son, where he watched McKeehan perform a show last week.

He also shared a screenshot of their final text exchange in which he told his son how proud he was to see him on stage.

McKeehan wrote in response, “love you dad,” before adding, “you have always believed in me” and “make me feel like a superhero.”