Teen with leukemia hoping to meet his Broncos heroes

DENVER -- If there were ever a die-hard Broncos fan, it would be 17-year-old Richie Medina.

"I’ve always been a fan. Like in my whole family, we would just get ready for the Broncos games," he said.

Until recently, Medina would spend game days at home with his family. However, that tradition ended earlier this month when he was diagnosed with leukemia and admitted to Children's Hospital Colorado.

"At that time, I was scared. I really was. And I was just thinking, 'Am I going to die? Am I going to see my family?'" he said.

The Denver Justice High School senior -- who is a big brother to seven siblings -- was at a loss for words.

"It hit me hard because, like, I’m always that strong person in my family," said Medina.

His mother, Reyna Rodriguez and his grandmother are now scrambling to help their boy fighting the battle of his life.

"My heart shattered. It broke because they prepare you for pregnancy but they don’t prepare you for news like this," Rodriguez said.

When friends heard of Medina's battle, they began a social media campaign to help him meet his Bronco heroes: Phillip Lindsay and Von Miller.

"It’s important to me because I don’t like being that weak person. When I see them play, I just I want to be like that," Medina said.

He will be undergoing treatment at Children's for at least the next six months.

FOX31 contacted the Broncos and told them about Medina's request.

In the meantime, Medina will continue watching games from his hospital room.