Snow and cold to stick around

You get to enjoy a sunny and mild Saturday before snow and cold returns. You will notice increasing clouds around sunset along with a switch in the wind out of the northeast. A few light snow showers could be possible around midnight.

You'll wake up to light snow on Sunday along with much colder temperatures in the 20s. It will snow through the day with varying intensity. The roads will be slick. Right now accumulation looks to be in the 3"-6" range across the metro by late Sunday night.

Snow will continue to fall into the Monday morning drive which could make it challenging. The snow should taper off after the morning commute. However, we will only have peeks of sun and cold temps again in the 20s.

And, we stay in the 20s with another push of snow on Tuesday. Again, the roads will remain slick.

We finally get the sunshine back on Wednesday, but with several inches of snow on the ground we will barely warm above freezing.

Your Halloween is dry and looking milder with a high near 50 degrees. Temperatures for Trick-Or-Treating will be in the chilly 40s then 30s late. So, the little ones will have to dress warm and watch out for slick sidewalks and driveways given the snow will still be around.

