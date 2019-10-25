× Sears at Town Center at Aurora mall to be demolished, replaced by indoor sports facility

AURORA, Colo. — It’s out with ovens and in with organized sports at Town Center at Aurora.

Columbus, Ohio-based Washington Prime Group, which owns the mall at 14200 E. Alameda Ave., said this week that the indoor sports facility FieldhouseUSA will replace Sears as an anchor tenant after the department store closes. The retail chain has said that will happen by mid-December.

Washington Prime spokeswoman Sheila Smith said the Sears will be demolished and replaced by a new building. The company purchased the Sears space in Aurora last year as part of a $28.5 million deal that included other Sears properties in other states.

Sears Holdings, parent company of both Sears and Kmart, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018.

FieldhouseUSA currently operates three facilities in Texas that offer year-round sports leagues and tournaments, according to a news release. Facilities are also planned for Seattle and Columbus, Ohio.

