Restaurant Report Card: New LoDo hotel had 9 critical health code violations

DENVER — Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in LoDo, one failed location in Arvada and a winner in Five Points.

Hilton Garden Inn

The hotel near Union Station failed with nine critical health code violations in mid-August.

Issues include:

Sea bass was thrown out for being packaged incorrectly

Chicken salad, custard, sausage and cream cheese were thrown out due to being held at too warm a temperature

The hot water wasn't hot enough in employee restrooms

The public relations team sent the following written comment:

“The health and safety of our guests is always a top priority, and all violations, however minor, were corrected on-the-spot or immediately following inspection for a superior subsequent report. Additionally, we’ve implemented additional employee training and a rigorous self-inspection process in order to ensure violations do not occur again.”

The Hilton Garden Inn is located at 1999 Chestnut Pl., Denver.

Grandview Tavern and Grill

Jefferson County inspectors found 13 serious mistakes at the Olde Town Arvada restaurant in August.

Issues include:

Employees lacked basic food safety knowledge

Staff not washing hands before putting on gloves

Staff touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands

Raw beef patties were dripping blood near containers of butter, cheese and tortillas

Owner Alec Tyrrell told the FOX31 Problem Solvers they are getting additional training and sent the following comment in part:

“We do appreciate the need for these inspections and the safe service for our customers and staff and will strive to maintain the necessary compliance in all areas.”

The British Bulldog

The soccer and rugby haven had two inspections without serious mistakes. The British Bulldog is located at 2052 Stout St. just north of downtown Denver in Five Points.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

