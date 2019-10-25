× 15 years after a woman was found mutilated in Westminster, case remains cold

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Fifteen years after a Westminster woman turned up dead and mutilated near a dumpster, police are still searching for clues.

Catrina , 26, was found naked on the pavement near 7530 Sheridan Blvd. in the morning hours of Oct. 25, 2004.

Powell’s hands had been chopped off.

The victim had been arrested and jailed by Denver police on Oct. 22. Following her release, she was last seen in the area of Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street at 3 a.m. on Oct. 24.

She was possibly living on the streets, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, and carrying a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information related to this murder is asked to call (720) 913-7867 or submit a tip online.