Paula’s Picks – Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature – Denver Art Museum

Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature runs now through Feb. 2, 2020 at the Denver Art Museum. This is the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of Claude Monet paintings in the U.S. in more than two decades.

The exhibition will feature more than 120 paintings spanning Monet’s entire career and will focus on the celebrated French impressionist artist’s enduring relationship with nature and his response to the varied and distinct places in which he worked.

Co-organized by the DAM and the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, Denver will be the sole U.S. venue for this presentation Oct. 21, 2019 through Feb. 2, 2020. The exhibition will travel to the Museum Barberini in the spring of 2020