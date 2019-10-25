× Missing Wheat Ridge mother found safe, police say

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge woman who had been missing for a week has been found safe, police said Friday.

Krystin Loera was last seen Oct. 18 at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood. She was about to board a bus home.

Linda Loera, Krystin’s mother, said she had not been heard from since.

However, about 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said the mother of two had been located safe and was in contact with family members.

Police have not yet provided details about her disappearance.