Mansion relocated to City Park West on market for $2.5 million

DENVER — A 126-year-old mansion relocated from Capitol Hill to City Park West in 1989 is up for grabs.

The Milheim House, now at 1515 Race St., was built in 1893 at the southwest corner of 14th and Pennsylvania streets. Its first owners were John and Mary Milheim, who opened Denver’s first bakery.

In the 1980s, the home was purchased by an oil company, which invested $200,000 in restoration. After the company outgrew the space, the building was sold to Colorado State Employees Credit Union, now known as Credit Union of Colorado, according to Denver Public Library records.

The credit union, which still operates at an adjacent property, attempted to demolish the home but was thwarted when city officials designated it a landmark.

The credit union offered $40,000 to any buyer who would move the house; Ralph Heronema and James Alleman took the offer and did so in 1989.

