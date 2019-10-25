Man shot by Aurora police expected to survive

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police provided an update on the status of a man shot by an officer at an apartment complex on Sun., Oct. 20.

APD confirmed that the man was hit by a bullet shot by an officer and he remains in the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot in the area of East 13th Avenue and North Akron Street.

Just before 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a physical disturbance outside a nearby apartment complex.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gun; an officer fired in the man’s direction before he was able to run inside the building.

According to Aurora police, people began running out of the apartment complex and one man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Information sent to FOX31 on Friday said officers recovered a rifle from the man’s apartment and found a blood trail leading through the apartment and then into the hallway to the building’s exit.

APD said all officers were equipped with body cameras and the footage will be reviewed as part of their investigation.

The officer who fired shots, according to APD, has been with the department for 18 months and not involved in any prior officer-involved shootings.

He has been placed on administrative leave and the department said that body-worn camera video footage will eventually be released to the public.