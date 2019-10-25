List: Trick-or-treat events around Metro Denver

The end of October is the spooky season when little ghouls and goblins hit the streets in search of sweets.

In the metro Denver area, plenty of places are offering alternatives – or additions- to neighborhood trick-or-treating.

We’ve put together a list of a few events where young costumed kiddos can score candy this weekend and beyond:

OCT 25

Spooky Streets, The Streets at Southglenn, 4:30pm – 7:30pm, Free

Trick of Treat Street, Olde Town Arvada, 5pm – 7pm, Free

OCT 25-27

Trick or Treat Fall Festival, Childrens Museum, 9am – 6pm, Tickets: Under 1: Free, Ages 1 &* 60+: $14. Ages 2-59: $16

OCT 26-27

Trick or Treat Street, Denver Central Library, 2:30pm – 5:30pm, Free

Boo at the Zoo, Denver Zoo, 9am – 5pm, Tickets: Ages 12-64: $20, Ages 3-11: $14, Ages 65+: $17

Halloween Fest, Downtown Aquarium, 10am – 9:30pm, Tickets: Ages 12-64: $23, Ages 3-11: $17, Ages 64+: $22, Half Price for Kids in Costume

OCT 26

Broncos Trick of Treat Party, Empower Field, Sessions at 10am, 11:30am, 1pm. Tickets: $5

Tennyson Halloween Festival,Cesar Chavez Park between 41st and 42nd, 10am-1pm, Free

Belmar Boo, Belmar in Lakewood, 11am – 2pm, Free

Stapleton Fall Festival, Conservatory Green at Stapleton, 1pm – 4pm, Free

Boo Bash!, Flatiron Crossing Mall, 1pm – 5pm, Free

OCT 27

Boo ’N Brew, Town Center at Aurora, 4pm – 6pm, Free