List: Trick-or-treat events around Metro Denver

The end of October is the spooky season when little ghouls and goblins hit the streets in search of sweets.
In the metro Denver area, plenty of places are offering alternatives – or additions- to neighborhood trick-or-treating.
We’ve put together a list of a few events where young costumed kiddos can score candy this weekend and beyond:
OCT 25
Spooky Streets, The Streets at Southglenn, 4:30pm – 7:30pm, Free
Trick of Treat Street, Olde Town Arvada, 5pm – 7pm, Free
OCT 25-27
Trick or Treat Fall Festival, Childrens Museum, 9am – 6pm, Tickets: Under 1: Free, Ages 1 &* 60+: $14. Ages 2-59: $16
OCT 26-27
Trick or Treat Street, Denver Central Library, 2:30pm – 5:30pm, Free
Boo at the Zoo, Denver Zoo, 9am – 5pm, Tickets: Ages 12-64: $20, Ages 3-11: $14, Ages 65+: $17
Halloween Fest, Downtown Aquarium, 10am – 9:30pm, Tickets: Ages 12-64: $23, Ages 3-11: $17, Ages 64+: $22, Half Price for Kids in Costume
OCT 26
Broncos Trick of Treat Party, Empower Field, Sessions at 10am, 11:30am, 1pm. Tickets: $5
Tennyson Halloween Festival,Cesar Chavez Park between 41st and 42nd, 10am-1pm, Free
Belmar Boo, Belmar in Lakewood, 11am – 2pm, Free
Stapleton Fall Festival, Conservatory Green at Stapleton, 1pm – 4pm, Free
Boo Bash!, Flatiron Crossing Mall, 1pm – 5pm, Free
OCT 27
Boo 'N Brew, Town Center at Aurora, 4pm – 6pm, Free