Keeping your Pets Safe this Halloween

Halloween is a time of great fun for families BUT certain precautions need to be taken for pets. A few simple tips can keep your dog and cat calm and safe this Halloween. Beth Spencer, DVM with Goodheart Animal Health Center shares us some tips to keep our pets safe this Halloween night.

The constant doorbell ringing and noise of eager trick or treaters can be stressful for pets. Tip: if the weather is nice, sit on the porch with your pet OR put your pet in an interior room while you hand out candy. You can also play Dog Radio for your pet as an additional sound barrier.

Costumes are safe, but they are usually itchy and annoying for pets since it’s not their natural state of being. Tip: if you dress up your pet, keep it brief.

Candy is dangerous to your pet’s health. Ingredients like Xylitol and chocolate are toxic. Xylitol is a sugar substitute used in “sugar free” gum and sweets that causes low blood sugar, liver failure and seizures. Chocolate also causes seizures, upset stomachs, and irregular heart rhythms.

Contact the ASPCA if you think your pet has ingested a dangerous substance. Don’t force your pet to throw up if they eat candy by mistake.