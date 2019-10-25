Armed juvenile robbery suspects lead chase, crash into fence in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Two juvenile robbery suspects led law enforcement on a chase that ended with a crash into a fence in Centennial early Friday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the suspects attempted to rob a person at an unknown location. The victim was taken by gunpoint to an ATM to withdraw money.

The sheriff's office said the victim was able to alert a bystander, who called 911.

The suspects then fled in the victim's vehicle and when a deputy caught up, a short pursuit began.

The suspects lost control of the SUV and crashed into a fence at East Dry Creek Road and South Jersey Street, the sheriff's office said.

Both suspects were taken into custody. There were no injuries to the suspects, victim or deputies.

