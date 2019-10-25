Denver PD warns of fake Halloween rules circulating online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Police Department says people should be aware of a list of fake Halloween rules circulating on social media.

The list claims to show Denver municipal code. It is being shared on platforms like Nextdoor.

The post falsely claims it is illegal for people over the age of 12 to trick or treat. It also claims it is against the law to trick or treat after 8 p.m.

The post warns of fines and jail time.

DPD says the claims are bogus.

"There is no such ordinance that governs trick-or-treating in that way," said Doug Schepman, a DPD spokesperson. "It's unclear whatever the intention was of whoever posted this false information."

Police do recommend trick-or-treating in groups and in well-lit areas.