Cold weather forces cancellation of high school marching band state championship
DENVER — The cold weather is impacting Colorado high school marching bands.
The state’s bandmaster association decided on Friday to cancel the 4A/5A state championships scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium near Colorado Springs.
Band directors in Jefferson County reacted by arranging a band festival Saturday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium in Lakewood, allowing the bands to showcase their performances.
Bands are scheduled to perform at the following times:
- Bear Creek: 2:30 p.m.
- Dakota Ridge: 2:45 p.m.
- Arvada West: 3:00 p.m.
- Columbine: 3:15 p.m.
- Chatfield: 3:30 p.m.
- Lakewood: 3:45 p.m.
Trailblazer Stadium is located at 100 S. Kipling St. (between the 6th Avenue Freeway and West Alameda Avenue).