Cold weather forces cancellation of high school marching band state championship

DENVER — The cold weather is impacting Colorado high school marching bands.

The state’s bandmaster association decided on Friday to cancel the 4A/5A state championships scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium near Colorado Springs.

Band directors in Jefferson County reacted by arranging a band festival Saturday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium in Lakewood, allowing the bands to showcase their performances.

Bands are scheduled to perform at the following times:

  • Bear Creek: 2:30 p.m.
  • Dakota Ridge: 2:45 p.m.
  • Arvada West: 3:00 p.m.
  • Columbine: 3:15 p.m.
  • Chatfield: 3:30 p.m.
  • Lakewood: 3:45 p.m.

Trailblazer Stadium is located at 100 S. Kipling St. (between the 6th Avenue Freeway and West Alameda Avenue).

