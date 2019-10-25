Aurora police speak about controversial shooting of man in home; refuse to release body cam video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora police are speaking publicly for the first time about a controversial officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month.

The shooting occurred late at night on Oct.10, when an officer shot Andrew Huff -- who was in his home near Bahama Street and Andes Circle -- and hit him in the buttocks, resulting in a severed rectum.

An affidavit states police were investigating Huff for allegedly beating a man, putting a handgun with an extended magazine to his temple and threatening to kill him.

"Through our investigation, we are able to say with a pretty high degree of certainty that Mr. Huff knew it was the police who were at the residence at the time that he went and got that long gun," APD Deputy Chief Paul O'Keefe said Friday.

A still image from an officer's body camera footage shows Huff with the gun.

Police said Huff retrieved the gun after making eye contact with an officer who was in uniform, but did not announce herself.

Huff disagrees.

He told FOX31 he didn't know the people who were outside his home that night were police.

"All I saw was someone dressed in all black," Huff said last week. "I couldn’t tell who they were. They looked like a bunch of thugs to me."

Huff's family and police both said the controversy could be cleared up with the officers' body camera video and other information from police.

But Aurora police refuse to release that right now.

"We take our direction for the release of information pretty much directly from the district attorney’s office," O'Keefe said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found two recent cases where police departments in Colorado and nationwide have released officers' body camera video of controversial shootings before the district attorney is done investigating.

Colorado Springs police released the full video of the deadly shooting of De'Von Bailey less than two weeks after the incident this summer.

And Fort Worth, Texas police released a clip of body camera video just hours after an officer shot and killed a woman inside her home earlier this month.

"The Aurora Police Department is out of control in everything they're doing," Huff's mother, Christine McGhee, said after the deputy chief's news conference. "Why can't we see the body cams?"

In the past, Aurora police have released body camera video after the district attorney's investigation, which typically takes about five to six months.