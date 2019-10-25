AKT Opens a new Location in Cherry Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKT is a dance-based cardio concept started by celebrity personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, offering a unique combination of four modalities: Dance, Bands, Circuit and Tone.

All AKT classes are interval based, the most effective way to train your body. The intensity and length of the cardiovascular and muscular endurance portions vary from class to class, creating a well-rounded program designed to support each member's strengths and weaknesses.

AKT opened their first Denver-area location in Cherry Creek on 3rd and Columbine back in September and a second one coming later this year in RiNo.

You can join Anna Kaiser this weekend for AKT grand opening weekend. Anna Kaiser will be teaching classes on Saturday with her last class at 5:30pm.