ACHA Denver Walk for 1 in 100

Adult Congenital Heart Association’s Halloween-themed Walk for 1 in 100 this Sunday, October 27 at City Park’s Pavilion - Bundle up and come on over for a costume contest, walk, hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks!

For More than 20 years now, Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA) has been the only nonprofit dedicated solely to the unique needs of the 1.4 million adults born with defects across the U.S., which lifelong, sub-specialty cardiac care. ACHA's mission is to improve the extend the lives of people born with heart defects through education, advocacy, and research.

Come out and support this great cause this Sunday at the Denver City Park Pavilion.

What: Adult Congenital Heart Association’s Denver Walk for 1 in 100

When (day and time): Sunday, October 27, 2019

Where: Denver City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele Street, Denver CO 80202

Cost: Registration is free; Fundraising so that we can continue to improve that lives of people with CHD is welcome and encouraged!