Wolf Creek, Eldora to open for ski and snowboard season earlier than planned

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two more Colorado ski resorts will open by the end of next week, bringing the number of openings in the state to five.

Wolf Creek Ski Area said it will open on Halloween. It will stay open until dusk and feature a haunted house. Wolf Creek was the first in North America to open last year, on Oct. 13.

Eldora Mountain Resort said Thursday that it will open on Nov. 1, two weeks ahead of schedule, one week ahead of last year and three weeks before its historic average opening day of Nov. 22.

It will be the earliest Eldora has opened in 22 years.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area was the first in North America to open, on Oct. 11, beating Keystone Resort, which opened on Oct. 12. It was Keystone’s earliest opening in 20 years.

Loveland Ski Area will open its season on Friday.