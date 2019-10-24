Warmer before more cold and snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow will be melting away in the coming days as warmer temperatures return to the Denver area. We are expecting plenty of sunshine both Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will reach 60 degrees on Friday and will get close to 70 degrees on Saturday.

Then we quickly head back into a cold and snowy outlook for several days. A large pool of cold temperatures in the 20s & 30s will slide in from Canada on Sunday and stick around through Wednesday. We will also have a few bouts of light snow. The first will be on Sunday with on & off light snow which could produce a few inches of accumulation by late day. There maybe a few snow showers early on Monday too.

The next shot of snow will arrive on Tuesday in similar fashion bringing periodic light snow with a few inches possible again by late in the day. And, it could linger into early on Wednesday.

We finally break out of the snow & cold on Thursday just in time for Halloween which right now does not look spooky.

