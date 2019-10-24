Video captures mountain lion taking a stroll in Ken Caryl in the snow

KEN CARYL, Colo.– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials shared a video Thursday morning showing a Mountain Lion taking a stroll by a porch on the west side of the hogback.

CPW says that if you see a Mountain Lion, you can report it by calling 303-291-7227 during normal business hours, or by calling the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 after hours.

If you come across a Mountain Lion, here are a few tips from CPW:

  • Make plenty of noise while you walk or hike to reduce the chances of surprising a Mountain Lion
  • Do not approach a Mountain Lion
  • Stay calm and talk firmly to a Mountain Lion so that it knows you have seen it
  • Stop or back away slowly
  • Appear larger by raising your arms, opening your jacket and standing upright
  • Pick up children immediately
  • Yell loudly
  • Fight back

You can read CPW’s full list of tips for living in Mountain Lion country here.

 

