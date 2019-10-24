Video captures mountain lion taking a stroll in Ken Caryl in the snow

KEN CARYL, Colo.– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials shared a video Thursday morning showing a Mountain Lion taking a stroll by a porch on the west side of the hogback.

To report a #MountainLion sighting, please contact @COParksWildlife by calling 303-291-7227 during normal business hours. After hours call @CSP_News at 303-239-4501. Your information is very valuable to us. Helpful tips on living with lions 🔽https://t.co/9t0vPivxdz pic.twitter.com/hc8wnQHemV — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 24, 2019

CPW says that if you see a Mountain Lion, you can report it by calling 303-291-7227 during normal business hours, or by calling the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 after hours.

If you come across a Mountain Lion, here are a few tips from CPW:

Make plenty of noise while you walk or hike to reduce the chances of surprising a Mountain Lion

Do not approach a Mountain Lion

Stay calm and talk firmly to a Mountain Lion so that it knows you have seen it

Stop or back away slowly

Appear larger by raising your arms, opening your jacket and standing upright

Pick up children immediately

Yell loudly

Fight back

You can read CPW’s full list of tips for living in Mountain Lion country here.