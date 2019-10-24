Video captures mountain lion taking a stroll in Ken Caryl in the snow

KEN CARYL, Colo.– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials shared a video Thursday morning showing a Mountain Lion taking a stroll by a porch on the west side of the hogback.
CPW says that if you see a Mountain Lion, you can report it by calling 303-291-7227 during normal business hours, or by calling the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 after hours.
If you come across a Mountain Lion, here are a few tips from CPW:
- Make plenty of noise while you walk or hike to reduce the chances of surprising a Mountain Lion
- Do not approach a Mountain Lion
- Stay calm and talk firmly to a Mountain Lion so that it knows you have seen it
- Stop or back away slowly
- Appear larger by raising your arms, opening your jacket and standing upright
- Pick up children immediately
- Yell loudly
- Fight back
You can read CPW’s full list of tips for living in Mountain Lion country here.
