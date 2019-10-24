Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park closes for season

Cars drive down the Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. (Photo by Kevin Moloney/Getty Images)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park closed for the season to through travel on Thursday.

Park officials said more popular destinations this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and a section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley remain open.

Winter conditions with drifting snow, high winds and below-freezing temperatures force the closure of the road each fall.

It usually reopens just before Memorial Day weekend, though it didn’t open until June 5 this year because of several late-season snowstorms.

The road goes for 11 miles above 11,500 feet with few guardrails and no shoulder. It is the highest paved continuous road in the U.S. that tops out at 12,183 feet.

The road will remain open, weather permitting, to Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and to the Colorado River trailhead on the west side.

Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road, which closed for the season on Oct. 7, will remain open to bicyclists and pedestrians with leashed pets until Dec. 1.

