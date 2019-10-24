SUV with dog inside stolen in downtown Denver; family offers $1,000 reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An SUV with a dog inside was stolen off a downtown Denver street on Monday. The dog's owners are now offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return.

Shane Meronk was working downtown when he parked his black 2008 Honda CR-V on Lawrence Street. He says he went inside a business for a minute and left Lily, his 1-year-old Brittany, in the SUV.

When he returned, the vehicle was gone.

"I looked up and my car was gone. And my first thought was: 'Where’s my dog?'" Shane said.

Shane and Patty Meronk say they are devastated by the disappearance.

"She was my life. When you come home, that’s the first thing you see," said Patty. "She was always there and our life is empty."

The Meronks began a social media campaign asking for help finding Lily, who has light hazel eyes and brownish-red markings. She is chipped and was wearing a purple collar, but it did not have a tag.

The Meronks say they are not worried about the SUV -- they simply want Lily returned safe. They are offering a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information should contact Shane at: 720-201-2352.