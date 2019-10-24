× SUV crashes into Clear Creek near I-70 in Arvada, delays expected

ARVADA, Colo.– At least one person was injured after an SUV crashed into Clear Creek near Interstate 70 and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The crash happened around 10:06 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the Arvada Police Department.

Police say delays are expected on westbound I-70 at Wadsworth for the next couple hours.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Arvada police did not say how many people were injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.