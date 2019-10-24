Suspect wanted in Denver motel homicide arrested in Florida

Posted 2:11 pm, October 24, 2019, by

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man wanted in connection to a homicide at a motel has been arrested in Florida, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

Michael Harrison, 51, was wanted on suspicion of killing Nathan McBride, 42, at a Super 8 Motel in northeast Denver on Friday.

Police were called to the motel at 7201 E. 36th Ave. about 12:20 p.m. Friday where McBride’s body was found. He appeared to have been assaulted and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harrison was wanted for first-degree murder and was arrested in Hollywood, Florida, north of Miami on Thursday.

The FBI Miami Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force helped arrest Harrison, police said.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.768144 by -104.904986.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.