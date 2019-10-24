× Suspect wanted in Denver motel homicide arrested in Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man wanted in connection to a homicide at a motel has been arrested in Florida, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

Michael Harrison, 51, was wanted on suspicion of killing Nathan McBride, 42, at a Super 8 Motel in northeast Denver on Friday.

Police were called to the motel at 7201 E. 36th Ave. about 12:20 p.m. Friday where McBride’s body was found. He appeared to have been assaulted and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harrison was wanted for first-degree murder and was arrested in Hollywood, Florida, north of Miami on Thursday.

The FBI Miami Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force helped arrest Harrison, police said.