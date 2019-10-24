× Storm helps bring 100% containment to Decker Fire near Salida

SALIDA, Colo. — The Decker Fire that has been burning for more than six weeks near Salida was was declared fully contained after a storm system brought moisture to the area, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

All pre-evacuation orders that were in effect for Chaffee County residents have been canceled as have all Stage 2 fire restrictions.

The fire was started by lightning Sept. 8 and was burning 2 miles south of Salida in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness.

The previous estimate for containment was Dec. 20.

At one point, more than 900 firefighters were battling the fire and earlier this month, 300 people were forced to evacuate from several subdivisions.