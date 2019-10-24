× Snow ends this morning then sunshine takes over; next snow arrives Sunday

Snow will taper-off during the morning rush-hour (5-7am). It lingers later in the Foothills and across the Palmer Divide until 9am. Then the sun comes out.

I’m forecasting sunshine later today in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs reach 40. This is not a cold storm system.

The Mountains will see snow this morning then ending with sunshine later. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

Sunny and much warmer Friday and Saturday. 60 Friday, 70 Saturday across the Front Range.

A long stretch of unsettled and colder weather settles in Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Halloween.

