× Simone Biles adds twist to first pitch at World Series

HOUSTON — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles threw the ceremonial first pitch for Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday.

And she made it her own by adding a flip leading up to her pitch.

Biles, a Houston native, is no stranger to the mound. She previously threw out the first pitch for a Houston Astros game in 2016, where she also did a side aerial flip before throwing the ball.

Biles followed former Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann, who threw out the first pitch during Game 1.

The Washington Nationals lead the series, 2-0.