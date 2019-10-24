Simone Biles adds twist to first pitch at World Series

Posted 10:02 am, October 24, 2019, by

Gymnast Simone Biles performs a flip after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles threw the ceremonial first pitch for Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday.

And she made it her own by adding a flip leading up to her pitch.

Biles, a Houston native, is no stranger to the mound. She previously threw out the first pitch for a Houston Astros game in 2016, where she also did a side aerial flip before throwing the ball.

Biles followed former Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann, who threw out the first pitch during Game 1.

The Washington Nationals lead the series, 2-0.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.