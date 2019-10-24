× Juvenile in custody following pursuit in southwest Denver, Lakewood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a pursuit and crash Thursday afternoon.

DPD says the incident started at West Florida Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. Officers tried to contact the juvenile male driver of a GMC Yukon, but he fled.

Police say the pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of West Jewell Avenue and West Iliff Drive in Lakewood, just west of Denver city limits.

A DPD patrol vehicle was involved in the crash. However, police did not confirm whether a PIT maneuver was performed.

The suspect refused to get out of the vehicle, but he was eventually apprehended. DPD did not elaborate on what tactics were used to remove the suspect from the SUV.

A passenger was also in the SUV. Neither the passenger nor the driver were taken to a hospital.

Authorities have not yet said which charges the suspect may face.

As of 4:45 p.m., police were still working on clearing the scene. Some road closures are in place near Jewell and Iliff Drive.