I-70 reopens at Lookout Mountain after safety closure due to jackknifed semi

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo.– The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Lookout Mountain reopened Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. following a safety closure due to a jackknifed semi-truck.

The Colorado department of Transportation says the closure happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported.

An eastbound detour was put in place from US-40 to CO-93.

