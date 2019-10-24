× DPD: Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on Colorado Boulevard

DENVER — A woman was killed in a crash involving three vehicles at Colorado Boulevard and East First Avenue on Thursday. The area is on the eastern edge of the Cherry Creek neighborhood.

Another person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. Police say that person’s injuries are not serious.

Following the crash, all southbound lanes and two northbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard were closed.

The road reopened about 3:45 p.m.

Police did not provide details about the circumstances of the crash or whether anyone will be charged.

The name of the woman who died was not released.