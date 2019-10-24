Colorado snow totals from October 23-24 snowstorm
DENVER — The foothills received significant snow accumulations during the snowstorm on Wednesday and Thursday.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.
Preliminary Totals:
- Arvada: 6.5 inches
- Aspen Park: 10.5 inches
- Aspen Springs: 14 inches
- Aurora: 3 inches
- Bailey: 4.5 inches
- Beulah: 13 inches
- Black Forest: 10 inches
- Boulder: 7 inches
- Breckenridge: 6.2 inches
- Cascade: 9 inches
- Castle Pines: 4.8 inches
- Castle Rock: 5.5 inches
- Centennial: 4.5 inches
- Crested Butte: 2.5 inches
- Denver: 1 inch
- Edgewater: 1.8 inches
- Estes Park: 4.6 inches
- Evergreen: 14.5 inches
- Federal Heights: 3 inches
- Franktown: 5.1 inches
- Genesee: 19.3 inches
- Golden: 13.7 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 5.5 inches
- Idaho Springs: 17.1 inches
- Jamestown: 12.2 inches
- Ken Caryl: 7 inches
- Kittredge: 14.3 inches
- Lakewood: 4.5 inches
- Littleton: 4.5 inches
- Longmont: 1.5 inches
- Lyons: 4.1 inches
- Monument: 8 inches
- Mountain View: 3.3 inches
- Nederland: 8.5 inches
- Palmer Lake: 11 inches
- Pinecliffe: 10.2 inches
- Rye: 15 inches
- San Isabel: 20 inches
- Silverthorne: 6.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 3.4 inches
- The Pinery: 4.2 inches
- Thornton: 1.2 inches
- Vail: 3.6 inches
- Walsenburg: 12 inches
- Westcliffe: 11 inches
- Westminster: 3.4 inches
- Woodland Park: 6.5 inches