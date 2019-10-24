× City of Denver seeks Colorado artists for commissioned work in 2 libraries

DENVER — The city and county of Denver is seeking Colorado artists to create commissioned work for two libraries.

The city’s Public Art Program is looking for an artist or team of artists to create original works of art for the Byers and Smiley branches of the Denver Public Library. The libraries are located in the Santa Fe Art District and Berkeley, respectively.

The artwork will be funded by the city’s “1% for Public Art” ordinance and is tied to library renovations that were approved by voters in 2017 through bonds, according to the city.

The budget for each commission is $10,000. Artists may submit qualifications for one or both libraries.

Artists can apply online. The deadline is Nov. 18.

Apply to the Byers Branch project here.

Apply to the Smiley Branch project here.