Byers man thinks Arapahoe County should pay for car damage

BYERS, Colo. -- In eastern Arapahoe County, sometimes there’s only one road to get from where you are to where you’re going. For Airic McPherson, that’s South County Road 193. But one March morning, he hit a bump in the road -- literally.

"As soon as I hit it, it was just like, 'Boom!'” McPherson said.

He was less than a mile away from home when he hit a foot-long bar of T-post, puncturing the bottom of his Honda, leaving a golf-ball-sized hole.

“I called the county right away because all the construction and all the debris they’ve been leaving in the streets. It was rough. There were big rocks and all kinds of stuff,” McPherson said.

Arapahoe County sent back a letter, saying it’s not responsible because “The County does not use T-posts in materials used to repair roads.”

McPherson says he saw wires, wood, rebar and other debris mixed into the gravel road a couple of days later, but the county replied in its letter “high winds from the blizzard March 13 may have deposited that debris on the road.”

McPherson still believes the county bears some responsibility for making sure the roads they’re actively working on for construction are free of hazards and debris. The estimate for his damages ranges from $1,000 to $1,200.