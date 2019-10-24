Aurora police seek information about random shooting that injured 3

AURORA, Colo. -- The Aurora Police Department is seeking information about a shooting that injured three people last weekend.

The shooting occurred at Mission Viejo Park on South Mission Parkway about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

On Thursday, APD issued a release stating the shooting was random.

All three victims -- including two juveniles -- have been released from the hospital.

Police do not have a suspect description. However, they are searching for a light-colored SUV.

APD is asking anyone in the area with doorbell or surveillance cameras to check their footage for anything suspicious.

While police initially said they were looking for a Honda Civic, that vehicle was located and its driver is not considered a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Aurora Det. Pat Hardin at: 303-627-3160.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

