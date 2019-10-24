Arvada fire chief retires, wife resigns amid investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Arvada Fire Chief Jon Greer has retired after being on paid administrative leave during the course of an investigation by the Arvada Fire Protection District Board since August.

His wife, Lauri Greer, resigned from her position as an accounting clerk for the district, according to Deanna Harrington, a spokesperson for Arvada Fire.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Bob Loveridge, the board president, to learn more about the circumstances of the departures.

He said the retirement was Jon Greer’s decision and that the situation was a personnel matter and had never been referred to the police or the district attorney.

Loveridge would not release details about the reason for the investigation.