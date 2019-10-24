× Adams County inmate doesn’t return to jail after taking out trash

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An inmate who was set to be released from the Adams County Jail next week left the facility late Wednesday night to take out the trash and did not return, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Christopher Garcia, 45, was working as a nighttime janitor on Wednesday. When he went to put trash from the jail into a dumpster in the front parking lot area about 11:30 p.m., he did not return, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and officers with the Brighton Police Department searched a neighborhood for several hours but could not find Garcia. His inmate-issued clothing and inmate identification card were found.

Garcia is described as being 5-foot-7, 235 pounds, balding with hazel eyes. His last known address was in the 8400 block of Staci Drive in Federal Heights.

He was being held for failing to comply on a theft charge and failing to comply on a forgery/possession of a controlled substance charge. He was scheduled to be released on Oct. 31.

Anyone who sees Garcia or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-288-1535 or 911.