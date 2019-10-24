16-year-old suspect charged as adult in shooting outside Sheridan High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERIDAN, Colo. -- The 16-year-old accused of shooting another teenager outside Sheridan High School has been charged as an adult.

Giovonnie Torres faces felony charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon on school grounds and a misdemeanor count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The shooting on the night of Oct. 8 occurred in the school parking lot while a volleyball game was taking place inside the gym. Police say two teens with a history of animosity got into an argument at the volleyball game and then took their fight outside.

The victim, a student from John F. Kennedy High School in southwest Denver, was shot in the shoulder but is expected to recover.

Torres turned himself in the following night. The next morning, another juvenile -- who sources say has a connection to Torres -- was arrested after he allegedly stole a child's shoes at gunpoint in the 3100 block of West Farmdale Road in Englewood.

The gun used in the street robbery is now being tested to see if it might be the same gun investigators think Torres used.

Torres was a student at the SOAR Academy, an alternative school in the Sheridan school system.

The Sheridan School District canceled classes the day after the shooting.

Torres is due back in court Nov. 8 for a status conference.